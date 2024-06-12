Wealth Minerals (CVE:WML) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.16

Shares of Wealth Minerals Ltd. (CVE:WML – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 114551 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Wealth Minerals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 8.00 and a quick ratio of 4.30. The firm has a market cap of C$53.74 million, a PE ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.21.

Get Wealth Minerals alerts:

Wealth Minerals (CVE:WML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Wealth Minerals Ltd. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Wealth Minerals

Wealth Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Chile, Peru, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as precious metals and copper deposits. Its flagship property comprises the 100% owned Yapuckuta project that consists of 144 exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 46,200 hectares located in the Atacama Salar in Region II of Antofagasta, northern Chile.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wealth Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wealth Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.