WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on WESCO International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of WESCO International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $195.00 price target (down previously from $200.00) on shares of WESCO International in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on WESCO International from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Baird R W lowered shares of WESCO International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $191.17.

WESCO International Stock Performance

WCC stock opened at $175.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $171.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.93. WESCO International has a 1-year low of $122.30 and a 1-year high of $195.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.06.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.13). WESCO International had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WESCO International will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current year.

WESCO International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.74%.

Insider Transactions at WESCO International

In related news, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green sold 1,750,000 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.02, for a total transaction of $302,785,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,134,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,342,852.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other WESCO International news, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green sold 1,750,000 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.02, for a total value of $302,785,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,134,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,342,852.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew S. Kulasa sold 474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.69, for a total transaction of $90,861.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,555 shares in the company, valued at $681,457.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,754,960 shares of company stock worth $303,728,784 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WESCO International

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its position in WESCO International by 2,583.9% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 765,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,040,000 after acquiring an additional 736,616 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in WESCO International during the fourth quarter valued at $79,404,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in WESCO International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 190,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,169,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in WESCO International by 74.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,486,000 after buying an additional 31,200 shares during the period. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP grew its position in WESCO International by 68.6% during the first quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 63,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,889,000 after buying an additional 25,864 shares during the period. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

