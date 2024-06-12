Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Trading 10.6% Higher

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 10.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.17 and last traded at $2.14. Approximately 644,631 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 776,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.93.

Wheels Up Experience Stock Up 10.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.52 and its 200 day moving average is $2.87.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $197.10 million for the quarter. Wheels Up Experience had a negative return on equity of 495.46% and a negative net margin of 44.05%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UP. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Knighthead Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,365,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Instrumental Wealth LLC grew its position in Wheels Up Experience by 315.6% in the fourth quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 156,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 118,699 shares during the period. 98.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States and internationally. The company offers membership programs consisting of Connect that offers members variable dynamic pricing on a per trip basis and flexibility on their schedule; Core for private flyers; and UP for Business for small and medium enterprise, and large corporate customers for whom it is primary provider of private flights, as well as supplementary solution to their own aircraft operations.

