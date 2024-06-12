Whitbread’s (WTB) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Whitbread (LON:WTB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 40 ($0.51) price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 98.67% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WTB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($53.48) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Whitbread from GBX 4,200 ($53.48) to GBX 4,000 ($50.94) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,122.50 ($39.76).
In related news, insider Dame Karen Jones bought 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,004 ($38.25) per share, with a total value of £27,036 ($34,427.61). In other news, insider Dame Karen Jones acquired 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,004 ($38.25) per share, for a total transaction of £27,036 ($34,427.61). Also, insider Hemant Patel sold 5,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,958 ($37.67), for a total value of £161,980.08 ($206,265.22). Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.
Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels with rooms in the United Kingdom; Middle East; and Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom.
