Whitbread’s (WTB) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Whitbread (LON:WTB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 40 ($0.51) price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 98.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WTB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($53.48) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Whitbread from GBX 4,200 ($53.48) to GBX 4,000 ($50.94) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,122.50 ($39.76).

Whitbread stock traded up GBX 24 ($0.31) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 3,006 ($38.28). The company had a trading volume of 816,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,442. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,876.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,068.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,308.76. Whitbread has a 52 week low of GBX 2,848 ($36.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,714 ($47.29).

In related news, insider Dame Karen Jones bought 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,004 ($38.25) per share, with a total value of £27,036 ($34,427.61). In other news, insider Dame Karen Jones acquired 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,004 ($38.25) per share, for a total transaction of £27,036 ($34,427.61). Also, insider Hemant Patel sold 5,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,958 ($37.67), for a total value of £161,980.08 ($206,265.22). Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels with rooms in the United Kingdom; Middle East; and Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom.

