WildBrain (TSE:WILD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.98

WildBrain Ltd. (TSE:WILD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.98 and last traded at C$1.00, with a volume of 45720 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.01.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WILD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of WildBrain from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$2.00 to C$1.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of WildBrain from C$1.40 to C$1.20 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$197.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.59, a P/E/G ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.85.

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Content and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children's and family content, including animated series; provides content production and distribution services; and operates children's ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) channels on YouTube and other AVOD platforms.

