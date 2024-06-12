William Blair Weighs in on Costco Wholesale Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report issued on Thursday, June 6th. William Blair analyst P. Blee now forecasts that the retailer will earn $15.74 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $15.95. The consensus estimate for Costco Wholesale’s current full-year earnings is $15.96 per share.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The firm had revenue of $58.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on COST. StockNews.com raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $905.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $777.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $700.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $750.00.

NASDAQ COST opened at $849.31 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $765.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $717.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.52 billion, a PE ratio of 52.62, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $516.00 and a fifty-two week high of $850.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COST. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 6.0% during the first quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,625 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,378,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,582 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Clear Rock Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.7% during the first quarter. Clear Rock Advisors LLC now owns 4,901 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 85.3% in the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 111,442 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $81,646,000 after purchasing an additional 51,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 284,109 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $208,689,000 after buying an additional 12,276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total transaction of $567,445.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,228,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a $1.16 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

