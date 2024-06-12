WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (NASDAQ:WCLD) Shares Up 0.8%

WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (NASDAQ:WCLD – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.59 and last traded at $30.95. 104,379 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 296,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.69.

WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $544.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 125.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 46,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 25,605 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 51.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 60,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 20,614 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund during the first quarter worth about $1,335,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 1.4% during the first quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 150,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund during the first quarter worth about $961,000.

About WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund

The WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (WCLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BVP Nasdaq Emerging Cloud index. The fund tracks and index of US companies primarily focused on cloud software and services. Stocks are equal weighted in the index. WCLD was launched on Sep 6, 2019 and is managed by WisdomTree.

