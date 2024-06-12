WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.1% from the May 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock. Exchange Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund alerts:

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Trading Up 1.4 %

DGRE traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $26.01. 1,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,924. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 52 week low of $21.18 and a 52 week high of $26.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.85 million, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.96.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Cuts Dividend

About WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd.

(Get Free Report)

The WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of dividend-paying emerging-market stocks with growth characteristics. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation. DGRE was launched on Aug 1, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.