WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM) Shares Down 0%

WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0% on Monday . The company traded as low as $55.32 and last traded at $55.68. 20,625 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 27,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.70.

WisdomTree International Equity Fund Stock Up 1.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.35. The company has a market capitalization of $575.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree International Equity Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DWM. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 25,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 92,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 25,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 92,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period.

About WisdomTree International Equity Fund

The WisdomTree International Equity Fund (DWM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree International Equity index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of dividend-paying companies in developed markets excluding Canada and the US. DWM was launched on Jun 16, 2006 and is managed by WisdomTree.

