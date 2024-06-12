WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:IHDG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $46.62

WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:IHDG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $46.62 and last traded at $46.60, with a volume of 35262 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.10.

WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Up 1.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.88.

Get WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IHDG. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,801,000. Prism Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 9.4% during the first quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 573,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,337,000 after buying an additional 49,053 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 12.5% during the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 405,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,616,000 after buying an additional 44,955 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 31.0% during the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 10,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the third quarter worth about $399,000.

WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (IHDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of stocks in developed markets outside North America, screened for quality and growth factors. The fund is currency hedged for US investors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.