Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Worthington Enterprises has increased its dividend by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years. Worthington Enterprises has a dividend payout ratio of 16.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Worthington Enterprises alerts:

Worthington Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of WOR traded up $1.02 on Wednesday, reaching $53.22. 88,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,179. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Worthington Enterprises has a 12 month low of $36.29 and a 12 month high of $69.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Worthington Enterprises ( NYSE:WOR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $316.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.70 million. Worthington Enterprises had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share.

In other Worthington Enterprises news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $62,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,595,078. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Worthington Enterprises news, Director Michael J. Endres sold 66,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $4,241,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,928,035.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $62,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,595,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,364,750. 38.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WOR. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Worthington Enterprises from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Worthington Enterprises from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Worthington Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Worthington Enterprises

Worthington Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.