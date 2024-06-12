W&T Offshore, Inc. to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:WTI)

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for W&T Offshore in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 5th. Zacks Research analyst D. Bhowal now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for W&T Offshore’s current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for W&T Offshore’s Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 100.74% and a negative net margin of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $140.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.96 million.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on W&T Offshore from $7.50 to $7.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

WTI stock opened at $2.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $328.97 million, a PE ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 1.44. W&T Offshore has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $4.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 140.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,988,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,340 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in W&T Offshore during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,870,000. Huber Capital Management LLC grew its stake in W&T Offshore by 23.0% during the first quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 4,032,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,686,000 after acquiring an additional 753,237 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the 1st quarter valued at $1,652,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in W&T Offshore by 232.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 850,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after buying an additional 594,333 shares in the last quarter. 42.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W&T Offshore Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. W&T Offshore’s payout ratio is currently -26.66%.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. W&T Offshore, Inc was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

