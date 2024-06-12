Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.5475 per share on Saturday, July 20th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Xcel Energy has increased its dividend by an average of 6.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 21 consecutive years. Xcel Energy has a payout ratio of 57.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Xcel Energy to earn $3.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.19 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.2%.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $55.65 on Wednesday. Xcel Energy has a one year low of $46.79 and a one year high of $65.62. The company has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. TheStreet cut Xcel Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.27.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

