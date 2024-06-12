xSUSHI (XSUSHI) Trading 14.8% Lower This Week

xSUSHI (XSUSHI) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One xSUSHI token can now be purchased for approximately $1.39 or 0.00002010 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, xSUSHI has traded down 14.8% against the dollar. xSUSHI has a market capitalization of $84.18 million and $2,260.85 worth of xSUSHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About xSUSHI

xSUSHI’s genesis date was September 1st, 2020. xSUSHI’s total supply is 49,187,307 tokens. The official website for xSUSHI is www.sushiswap.fi. xSUSHI’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

xSUSHI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xSushi is what users get when they stake SUSHI on the new sushiswapclassic.org/staking page – the xSUSHI staked earns a reward fee of 0.05% of all trades.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xSUSHI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xSUSHI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase xSUSHI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

