Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YFGSF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YFGSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 140,100 shares, a decline of 67.7% from the May 15th total of 434,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Yamaguchi Financial Group Stock Performance

Yamaguchi Financial Group stock remained flat at $5.62 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.62 and a 200 day moving average of $5.62. Yamaguchi Financial Group has a 12 month low of $5.62 and a 12 month high of $5.81.

Yamaguchi Financial Group Company Profile

See Also

Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Japan. It also engages in the securities brokerage, credit card, leasing, consulting, Insurance agent, receivables management and collection, investment management, real estate leasing, cloud funding, DX consulting, human resource consulting, wholesale and retail of regional products, agricultural management, and other businesses.

