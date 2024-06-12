YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKF) Shares Down 9.1%

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKF – Get Free Report) was down 9.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $37.21 and last traded at $37.21. Approximately 300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.94.
YASKAWA Electric Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.72 and its 200-day moving average is $39.69.
YASKAWA Electric Company Profile
YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, specific purpose AC drives, AC Drive for systems, regenerative energy saving units, and PM motors for use in household appliances, such as air conditioners and refrigerators; social infrastructures comprising elevators, escalators, trains, cranes, fans, and pumps; and factories that manufacture printing machinery, textile machinery, rubber machinery, and other materials.
