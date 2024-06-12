YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Takes $140,000 Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 309 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 0.5 %

FDS stock traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $408.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,914. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $428.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $451.18. The stock has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $385.27 and a 52 week high of $488.64.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $545.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.93 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 22.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDS has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $460.00 target price (down previously from $480.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $407.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $431.50.

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 6,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.40, for a total transaction of $2,712,226.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,296,336.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 6,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.40, for a total value of $2,712,226.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,296,336.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,166,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,987 shares of company stock worth $10,283,347 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

