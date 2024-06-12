Zacks Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Applied Materials in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 6th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mete now expects that the manufacturing equipment provider will earn $1.96 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.81. The consensus estimate for Applied Materials’ current full-year earnings is $8.32 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Applied Materials’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.43 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.02 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.31 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.24 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Applied Materials from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Applied Materials from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.04.

Applied Materials Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of AMAT opened at $229.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $190.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.80. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $230.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.09.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 2,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total transaction of $554,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,890,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $1,597,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,767,230.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total value of $554,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,890,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $6,598,500 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Applied Materials

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $1,514,814,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $773,611,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3,940.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,175,766 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $352,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,912 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 126.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,254,952 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $464,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 123.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,976,914 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $407,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,429 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

