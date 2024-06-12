Zacks Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for V.F. in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 5th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now expects that the textile maker will post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.13). The consensus estimate for V.F.’s current full-year earnings is $0.85 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for V.F.’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.34). V.F. had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a positive return on equity of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. V.F.’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

VFC has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush reduced their target price on V.F. from $15.50 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on V.F. from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on V.F. from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.06.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $13.53 on Monday. V.F. has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $21.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.53.

V.F. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.40%.

In other news, insider Bracken Darrell acquired 75,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $997,152.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 219,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,916,828.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of V.F. by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,239,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $728,708,000 after purchasing an additional 475,239 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in V.F. by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,758,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $419,817,000 after purchasing an additional 257,992 shares during the period. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in V.F. during the 1st quarter worth $200,768,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in V.F. by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,413,169 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $235,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,470 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in V.F. by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,281,957 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $80,501,000 after purchasing an additional 473,952 shares during the period. 86.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

