Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Chilton Investment Co. Inc.

Chilton Investment Co. Inc. lifted its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $13,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gibson Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 77,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,322,000 after acquiring an additional 20,322 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in Zoetis by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 41,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,279,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 17,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded down $2.69 on Wednesday, reaching $175.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,067,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,982,019. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.61. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.80 and a twelve month high of $201.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.34% and a net margin of 27.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

ZTS has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. HSBC cut their price objective on Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (down previously from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.75.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.33, for a total transaction of $159,983.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,267.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

