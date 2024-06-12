ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF) Short Interest Up 441.1% in May

ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 565,400 shares, a growth of 441.1% from the May 15th total of 104,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,884.7 days.

Shares of ZTE stock remained flat at $2.00 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,374. ZTE has a 52-week low of $1.74 and a 52-week high of $4.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.04.

ZTE Corporation engages in the provision of integrated communication information solutions in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Africa, Europe, the United States, and Oceania. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Government and Corporate Business, and Consumer Business.

