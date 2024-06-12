ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF) Short Interest Up 441.1% in May

ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 565,400 shares, a growth of 441.1% from the May 15th total of 104,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,884.7 days.
ZTE Price Performance
Shares of ZTE stock remained flat at $2.00 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,374. ZTE has a 52-week low of $1.74 and a 52-week high of $4.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.04.
About ZTE
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ZTE
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Receive News & Ratings for ZTE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.