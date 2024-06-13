1,093,273 Shares in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Acquired by Great Point Partners LLC

Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,093,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,734,000. Puma Biotechnology makes up approximately 0.8% of Great Point Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Great Point Partners LLC owned about 2.30% of Puma Biotechnology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 24,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 5,190 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Crestline Management LP increased its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 34,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Puma Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 85,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 15,897 shares during the last quarter. 61.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PBYI traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.40. 159,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,406. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.88. The company has a market capitalization of $164.02 million, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $7.73.

Puma Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:PBYI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $43.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.53 million. Puma Biotechnology had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 35.49%. Sell-side analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PBYI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Monday, June 3rd.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company offers NERLYNX, an oral version of neratinib that is used to treat adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; and advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer when combined with capecitabine.

