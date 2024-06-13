10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $20.97

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.97 and last traded at $21.00, with a volume of 62038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.35.

TXG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on 10x Genomics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on 10x Genomics from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen lowered 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on 10x Genomics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.62.

The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.90 and a 200-day moving average of $39.12.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 30.85% and a negative net margin of 42.20%. The company had revenue of $141.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. 10x Genomics’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 10x Genomics news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 2,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $71,344.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 146,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,552,732.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 4,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $99,314.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 350,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,506,336.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 2,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $71,344.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,552,732.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,900 shares of company stock valued at $289,170. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter worth $939,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter valued at about $675,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,647,000. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 308,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,571,000 after buying an additional 15,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 314,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,817,000 after buying an additional 117,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

