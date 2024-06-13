12,314 Shares in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Acquired by GRS Advisors LLC

GRS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,000. Welltower comprises approximately 0.2% of GRS Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,453,039,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Welltower by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,757,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,615,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156,673 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Welltower by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,486,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $695,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,084 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Welltower by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,132,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,085,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,150 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Welltower by 147.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,072,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,688,000 after purchasing an additional 639,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Stock Performance

Welltower stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $103.37. 474,984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,483,667. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.81 billion, a PE ratio of 127.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.33 and its 200-day moving average is $92.82. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.86 and a 12-month high of $105.69.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 301.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WELL has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $187,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,903.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

