175,000 Shares in Evergreen Co. (NASDAQ:EVGR) Acquired by Flow State Investments L.P.

Flow State Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Evergreen Co. (NASDAQ:EVGR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EVGR. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Evergreen by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 598,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,692,000 after buying an additional 147,178 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in shares of Evergreen by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 309,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 34,396 shares in the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Evergreen by 1.9% in the third quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 256,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Evergreen by 167.8% in the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 233,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 577,470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Evergreen Stock Performance

Evergreen stock remained flat at $11.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 195,386 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,895. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.84 million and a PE ratio of 40.89. Evergreen Co. has a twelve month low of $10.68 and a twelve month high of $11.46.

Evergreen Profile

Evergreen ( NASDAQ:EVGR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter.

Evergreen Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

