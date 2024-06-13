1,921 Shares in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Purchased by Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc.

Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $867,000. Gartner accounts for about 1.3% of Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Gartner by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Gartner news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.29, for a total value of $4,392,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 599,074 shares in the company, valued at $263,167,217.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.13, for a total value of $200,241.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,558.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.29, for a total transaction of $4,392,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 599,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,167,217.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,544 shares of company stock valued at $10,079,813. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IT traded down $2.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $433.29. 180,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,555. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.64 billion, a PE ratio of 43.18, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.61 and a 12 month high of $486.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $443.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $451.86.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.40. Gartner had a return on equity of 141.55% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Gartner in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $507.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $474.50.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

