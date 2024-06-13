23,644 Shares in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Purchased by Parkwood LLC

Parkwood LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,644 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,634,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 121 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BIO has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 price objective (down previously from $440.00) on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $420.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $400.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $484.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $436.67.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BIO traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $281.73. 297,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.57 and a quick ratio of 4.89. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.20 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $312.39. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $261.59 and a 1 year high of $431.79.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $610.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.09 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 12.37% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

