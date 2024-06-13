2,437,614 Shares in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) Bought by Grizzlyrock Capital LLC

Grizzlyrock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,437,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,360,000. Ardagh Metal Packaging makes up approximately 7.0% of Grizzlyrock Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC owned about 0.41% of Ardagh Metal Packaging as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 50,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 48,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 6,531 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 9.1% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 105,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 8,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 61,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 10,599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.93% of the company’s stock.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Stock Performance

Ardagh Metal Packaging stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.70. 283,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,167,535. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $4.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.21, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.83 and its 200 day moving average is $3.73.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Dividend Announcement

Ardagh Metal Packaging ( NYSE:AMBP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 55.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s payout ratio is -285.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMBP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $4.10 to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $3.20 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $3.70 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.31.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies consumer metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

