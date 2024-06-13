3,157 Shares in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Bought by Parkwood LLC

Parkwood LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SC US Ttgp LTD. lifted its stake in shares of PDD by 1,414.4% in the 3rd quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 48,233,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,730,242,000 after acquiring an additional 45,048,300 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PDD in the 4th quarter worth $1,075,172,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PDD by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,101,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,645,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637,418 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of PDD by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 35,668,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,497,977,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of PDD by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,635,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $151.07. The company had a trading volume of 4,553,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,946,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.64. PDD Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $66.40 and a one year high of $164.69.

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $1.19. PDD had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 45.04%. The firm had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. Equities research analysts expect that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PDD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PDD from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PDD from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of PDD from $248.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PDD from $178.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PDD from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $145.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.33.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

