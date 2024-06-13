414,478 Shares in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Bought by Gillson Capital LP

Gillson Capital LP bought a new position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 414,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $8,833,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KIM traded up $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $18.78. 794,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,002,861. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $16.34 and a 12 month high of $22.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.63. The company has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 181.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $26.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.52.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

