67,950 Shares in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Acquired by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 67,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,796,000. Hess accounts for about 0.7% of Prelude Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HES. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Hess from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.83.

Hess Trading Down 1.5 %

HES traded down $2.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $143.75. 1,483,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,520,800. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.38 and a 200 day moving average of $148.21. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $129.12 and a 12-month high of $167.75.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $1.43. Hess had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is 26.80%.

Insider Transactions at Hess

In other news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 13,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total value of $2,103,184.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,073,417.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

Hess Profile

(Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.