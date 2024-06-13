824,312 Shares in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Purchased by Gate City Capital Management LLC

Gate City Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 824,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,474,000. Helix Energy Solutions Group makes up about 8.1% of Gate City Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Gate City Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Helix Energy Solutions Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HLX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,906,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $112,118,000 after purchasing an additional 489,105 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 33,636.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,902,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896,753 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,720,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,689,000 after purchasing an additional 15,952 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,614,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,035,000 after purchasing an additional 136,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,554,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,369,000 after buying an additional 63,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Owen E. Kratz sold 141,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total value of $1,678,428.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,643,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,424,332.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Owen E. Kratz sold 141,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total transaction of $1,678,428.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,643,646 shares in the company, valued at $90,424,332.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $137,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 282,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,332.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 161,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,902,501. Insiders own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Performance

HLX stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,135,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,557. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -50.95 and a beta of 2.49. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.60 and a 52 week high of $12.14.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a positive return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $296.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

