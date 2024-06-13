ABCMETA Price Tops $0.0000 (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 13th. In the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $326,427.14 and $0.48 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00011307 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00010552 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66,789.63 or 0.99937507 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00012282 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00005517 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000057 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.16 or 0.00091513 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000327 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

