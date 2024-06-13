abrdn European Logistics Income (LON:ASLI) Stock Price Down 0.3%

abrdn European Logistics Income plc (LON:ASLI – Get Free Report) was down 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 60.80 ($0.77) and last traded at GBX 60.80 ($0.77). Approximately 383,683 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 936,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 61 ($0.78).

abrdn European Logistics Income Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £250.60 million, a PE ratio of -357.65, a P/E/G ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 60.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 60.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.97.

Get abrdn European Logistics Income alerts:

abrdn European Logistics Income Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a GBX 1.21 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. abrdn European Logistics Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,941.18%.

About abrdn European Logistics Income

abrdn European Logistics Income plc, together with its subsidiaries, invests in logistic real estate properties in Europe. Its property portfolio includes mid-box and urban logistics warehouses. The company was formerly known as Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC and changed its name to abrdn European Logistics Income plc in January 2022.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn European Logistics Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn European Logistics Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.