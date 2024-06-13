abrdn National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.4% per year over the last three years.

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

VFL traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $10.44. 40,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,002. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.08 and its 200 day moving average is $10.13. abrdn National Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.93 and a fifty-two week high of $10.45.

About abrdn National Municipal Income Fund

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes.

