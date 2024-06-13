Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Stock Price Down 6%

Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.63 and last traded at $4.66. Approximately 753,452 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 1,333,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.96.

ABSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Absci in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Absci in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Absci from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Absci in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.35. The stock has a market cap of $507.73 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. Absci had a negative return on equity of 44.60% and a negative net margin of 2,042.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Absci Co. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Absci news, major shareholder Phoenix Venture Partners Ii Lp sold 3,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total transaction of $13,640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,279,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,629,896.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABSI. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Absci in the first quarter valued at about $5,822,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Absci by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,445,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,569,000 after purchasing an additional 869,131 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Absci during the first quarter worth $2,390,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Absci during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,386,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Absci during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,477,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.05% of the company’s stock.

Absci Corporation operates as a data-first generative artificial intelligence (AI) drug creation company in the United States. The company combines AI with scalable wet lab technologies to create biologics for patients. Its integrated drug creation platform is designed to improve upon traditional biologic drug discovery by using AI to simultaneously optimize multiple drug characteristics that may be important to development and therapeutic benefit.

