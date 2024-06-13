Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.05-7.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.07-6.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.24 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.050-7.050 EPS.

ASO has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $81.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $55.00 target price (down from $80.00) on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $66.27.

ASO stock opened at $52.89 on Thursday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a one year low of $42.83 and a one year high of $75.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.06 and a 200-day moving average of $62.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.37.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 28.99%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is 6.55%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

