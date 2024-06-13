Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Academy Sports and Outdoors updated its FY25 guidance to $6.05-7.05 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 6.050-7.050 EPS.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.80. 661,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,360,362. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.37. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a fifty-two week low of $42.83 and a fifty-two week high of $75.73.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is currently 6.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price target (down from $80.00) on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $82.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.27.

Insider Activity at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

