Adamera Minerals (CVE:ADZ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.23

Adamera Minerals Corp. (CVE:ADZ – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 12549 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Adamera Minerals Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$59.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.02.

About Adamera Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Adamera Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for precious metals. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, copper, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties are the Cooke Mountain, Empire Creek, Buckhorn 2.0, Talisman, and Flaghill located in Washington State, the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adamera Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamera Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.