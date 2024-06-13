adidas (ETR:ADS) Stock Price Up 2%

adidas AG (ETR:ADS – Get Free Report) shares rose 2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €231.00 ($248.39) and last traded at €230.40 ($247.74). Approximately 352,295 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €225.80 ($242.80).

adidas Trading Up 2.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $41.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -343.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €221.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is €197.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.34.

About adidas

(Get Free Report)

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear, apparel, and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand; golf footwear and apparel under the adidas Golf brand; and outdoor footwear under the Five Ten brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.