Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.50-4.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.33-5.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.40 billion. Adobe also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 18.000-18.200 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and issued a $685.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $630.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $590.00 to $525.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $525.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $554.00 to $529.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $600.97.

Adobe Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $458.74. 7,308,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,389,200. The company has a fifty day moving average of $474.39 and a 200 day moving average of $542.43. Adobe has a 12 month low of $433.97 and a 12 month high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.48, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.27.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

Adobe announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,829,839. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,006 shares of company stock worth $1,424,432 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

