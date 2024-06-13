ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

ADTN has been the subject of several other research reports. Northland Capmk upgraded ADTRAN from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of ADTRAN from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of ADTRAN from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ADTRAN currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $7.67.

ADTRAN Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADTN opened at $5.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $413.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.10 and its 200 day moving average is $5.94. ADTRAN has a 52 week low of $4.34 and a 52 week high of $11.02.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $226.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.00 million. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 51.42% and a negative return on equity of 18.98%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ADTRAN will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADTRAN

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ADTRAN by 20,809.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,867 shares in the last quarter. RPO LLC purchased a new stake in ADTRAN in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 91.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,933 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides networking and communications platforms, software, systems, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. It offers residential gateways; ethernet passive optical network ONUs; gigabit passive optical network/XGS-PON ONTs; traditional SSE, routers, and switches; edge cloud; carrier ethernet network interface devices; Optical Line Terminals; Packet Aggregation, Copper Access, and Oscilloquartz; optical transport and engine solutions; infrastructure monitoring solution; and training, professional, software, and managed services.

Featured Stories

