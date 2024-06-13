aelf Market Cap Achieves $346.18 Million (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. aelf has a market capitalization of $346.18 million and approximately $48.87 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aelf token can now be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00000701 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, aelf has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000793 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000672 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000004 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 731,017,367 tokens. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

