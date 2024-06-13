agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.03.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AGL shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on agilon health in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen lowered agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on agilon health from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark dropped their price objective on agilon health from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on agilon health from $6.40 to $6.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of agilon health by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 55,218,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,992,000 after buying an additional 3,813,214 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of agilon health by 8.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,819,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,992,000 after buying an additional 3,674,311 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in agilon health by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,510,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,253 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in agilon health by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,947,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,582,000 after purchasing an additional 371,537 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in agilon health by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,197,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,207,000 after purchasing an additional 9,263,296 shares during the period.

agilon health stock opened at $6.88 on Friday. agilon health has a one year low of $4.41 and a one year high of $21.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 0.59.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. agilon health had a negative return on equity of 26.15% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that agilon health will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

