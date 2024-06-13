Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Earns “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $46.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.67.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of AGIO traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 647,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,822. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $19.80 and a one year high of $49.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.85.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.20. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.41% and a negative net margin of 1,199.26%. The company had revenue of $8.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.47) earnings per share. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jacqualyn A. Fouse sold 7,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $214,642.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 137,396 shares in the company, valued at $3,785,259.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agios Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,826,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 478.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 50,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 41,768 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $951,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 451,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,179,000 after buying an additional 14,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,596,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,832,000 after buying an additional 137,873 shares during the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.