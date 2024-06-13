AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Stock Price Down 0.3%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.57 and last traded at $9.63. Approximately 2,799,847 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 11,365,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AGNC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.25 target price for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 target price for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Jonestrading lowered their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.88.

AGNC Investment Stock Up 1.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $642.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.38 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 27.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a jun 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AGNC Investment

In other news, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 5,400 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $50,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 111,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,173.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $50,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 111,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,173.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bernice Bell sold 3,500 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $32,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 309,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,888,948.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,900 shares of company stock valued at $149,030. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGNC Investment

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGNC. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Verity & Verity LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Articles

