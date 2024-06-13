Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Price Target Raised to $294.00

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Free Report) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from $276.00 to $294.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $279.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $287.29.

APD opened at $283.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $62.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.48. Air Products and Chemicals has a twelve month low of $212.24 and a twelve month high of $307.71.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.90%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Security National Bank bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

