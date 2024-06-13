AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$6.17.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC lifted their price target on AirBoss of America from C$4.75 to C$5.75 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TD Securities boosted their target price on AirBoss of America from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on AirBoss of America from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Cormark boosted their target price on AirBoss of America from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Pi Financial cut AirBoss of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

AirBoss of America Stock Performance

Shares of AirBoss of America stock opened at C$6.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$165.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.63. AirBoss of America has a 12 month low of C$3.65 and a 12 month high of C$7.34.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.18). The firm had revenue of C$139.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$132.45 million. AirBoss of America had a negative net margin of 11.67% and a negative return on equity of 28.35%. As a group, analysts anticipate that AirBoss of America will post 0.7477477 EPS for the current year.

AirBoss of America Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. AirBoss of America’s payout ratio is -5.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AirBoss of America

In other news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch bought 10,000 shares of AirBoss of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$57,500.00. 34.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AirBoss of America Company Profile

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rubber-based products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through AirBoss Rubber Solutions and AirBoss Manufactured Products segments. The AirBoss Rubber Solutions segment involves in the manufacture and distribution of rubber compounds and rubber compounding related chemicals for various application in automotive, heavy industry, rollers, conveyor belting, defense, construction and infrastructure, mining, transportation, and oil and gas industries.

Featured Articles

