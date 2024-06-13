Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) CEO Sells $178,720.16 in Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Cheng sold 7,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $178,720.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 581,553 shares in the company, valued at $13,166,359.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Akero Therapeutics Price Performance

AKRO stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.62. 584,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,688. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.24. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $56.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 30.12 and a quick ratio of 30.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.59 and a beta of -0.31.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.87 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AKRO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Akero Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akero Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $83,891,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 247.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,881,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,294,000 after buying an additional 2,053,028 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 42.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,121,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,589,000 after buying an additional 1,815,569 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,858,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,951,000 after acquiring an additional 749,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,669,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,702,000 after acquiring an additional 584,875 shares during the last quarter.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

