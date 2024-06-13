Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) COO Sells $56,962.24 in Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) COO Jonathan Young sold 2,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $56,962.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 250,790 shares in the company, valued at $5,677,885.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jonathan Young also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 3rd, Jonathan Young sold 5,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $96,450.00.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Jonathan Young sold 5,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $100,750.00.

On Monday, April 1st, Jonathan Young sold 5,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total transaction of $121,900.00.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AKRO traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 584,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,688. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.59 and a beta of -0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.24. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $56.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 30.12 and a current ratio of 30.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.90). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 30.0% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 28,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 6,590 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $270,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 12.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 6,113 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 42.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,121,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,589,000 after buying an additional 1,815,569 shares during the period. Finally, Redmile Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 67.5% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,858,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,951,000 after buying an additional 749,226 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Akero Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.13.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

